Williams-Sonoma: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Williams-Sonoma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% over the past year to $3.24, which beat the estimate of $2.60.

Revenue of $1,948,000,000 rose by 30.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,810,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Williams-Sonoma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3umbz8b2

Technicals

52-week high: $194.69

Company's 52-week low was at $81.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.86%

Company Description

With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (195 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (195) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (57) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (10) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

 

