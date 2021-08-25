 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guess: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Guess: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9700.00% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $628,624,000 higher by 57.73% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $648,600,000.

Outlook

Guess hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wejwoqqz

Price Action

52-week high: $31.12

52-week low: $10.98

Price action over last quarter: down 21.18%

Company Profile

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments namely Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment.

 

Related Articles (GES)

Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
A Look Into Guess Price Over Earnings
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings