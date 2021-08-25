Guess: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 9700.00% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.70.
Revenue of $628,624,000 higher by 57.73% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $648,600,000.
Outlook
Guess hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 25, 2021
Time: 04:45 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wejwoqqz
Price Action
52-week high: $31.12
52-week low: $10.98
Price action over last quarter: down 21.18%
Company Profile
Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments namely Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment.
