Guess: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9700.00% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $628,624,000 higher by 57.73% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $648,600,000.

Outlook

Guess hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wejwoqqz

Price Action

52-week high: $31.12

52-week low: $10.98

Price action over last quarter: down 21.18%

Company Profile

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments namely Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment.