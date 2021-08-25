Autodesk: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.47% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $1,060,000,000 rose by 16.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Guidance

Autodesk hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Autodesk hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5bzgtxjs

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $344.39

52-week low: $215.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.20%

Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.