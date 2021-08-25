 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autodesk: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Autodesk: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.47% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $1,060,000,000 rose by 16.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Guidance

Autodesk hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Autodesk hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5bzgtxjs

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $344.39

52-week low: $215.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.20%

Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

 

Related Articles (ADSK)

Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Expert Ratings For Autodesk
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Analyst Ratings For Autodesk
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Autodesk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings