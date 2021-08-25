Recap: Box Q2 Earnings

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $214,486,000 up by 11.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $212,450,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.20 and $0.21.

Q3 revenue expected between $218,000,000 and $219,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxinvestorrelations.com%2F&eventid=3191238&sessionid=1&key=B98B2525BF860DC9240107C63EFA3F17®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $27.41

Company's 52-week low was at $15.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.53%

Company Profile

Box was founded in 2005 as a natively built cloud file sync and sharing provider for enterprises. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Since the company's IPO in 2015, it has introduced seven new products, including Box Governance, Box Relay, and Box KeySafe, in an effort to extend its services beyond commoditized cloud storage and add ancillary tools like workflow and governance that make the Box platform more integral to organizations.