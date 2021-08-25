Recap: NetApp Q1 Earnings

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 57.53% over the past year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $1,458,000,000 rose by 11.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $1.14 and $1.24.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,490,000,000 and $1,590,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ffz6nfvf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $84.19

52-week low: $40.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.77%

Company Profile

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.