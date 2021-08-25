What's Up With Nordstrom's Stock Today?

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced its second-quarter financial results.

The company said that net sales increased 101% from the same period in fiscal 2020, but decreased 6% from the same period in fiscal 2019.

Nordstrom said its shoes, apparel and accessories categories experienced the largest improvements in sales trends relative to the first quarter.

"We remain focused on executing our strategy to win in our most important markets, broaden the reach of Nordstrom Rack and increase our digital velocity, and are well-positioned for continued progress toward our long-term strategic and financial goals as we look ahead to the second half of the year," said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom.

JWN Price Action: Nordstrom has traded as high as $46.45 and as low as $11.72 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 16.40% at $31.59.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.