Earnings Preview For Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Golden Ocean Group analysts model for earnings of $0.46 per share on sales of $207.05 million. In the same quarter last year, Golden Ocean Group announced EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $116.25 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 258.62%. Revenue would be up 78.11% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.24 0.16 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.14 0.17 0.27 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 115.91 M 138.49 M 128.85 M 66.97 M Revenue Actual 158.05 M 168.71 M 185.58 M 116.25 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group were trading at $10.6 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 164.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Golden Ocean Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.