Earnings Preview For KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

KNOT Offshore Partners EPS will likely be near $0.53 while revenue will be around $68.60 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, KNOT Offshore Partners reported EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $70.26 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.7% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 2.36% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.62 0.57 0.57 EPS Actual 0.86 0.75 0.77 0.66 Revenue Estimate 71.95 M 70.10 M 69.80 M 71.00 M Revenue Actual 71.48 M 69.86 M 71.28 M 70.26 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners were trading at $18.31 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. KNOT Offshore Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.