Domo's Earnings: A Preview

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $-0.36 and sales around $60.85 million. In the same quarter last year, Domo posted a loss of $0.37 per share on sales of $51.13 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.7% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 19.01% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.43 -0.44 -0.50 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.32 -0.40 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 57.49 M 54.04 M 51.76 M 49.03 M Revenue Actual 60.06 M 56.84 M 53.65 M 51.13 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Domo are up 150.85%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Domo is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.