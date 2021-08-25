Earnings Outlook For 1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for 1-800-Flowers.com's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, 1-800-Flowers.com analysts model for earnings of $0.19 per share on sales of $472.76 million. 1-800-Flowers.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $417.96 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 17.39%. Revenue would be up 13.11% from the year-ago period. 1-800-Flowers.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 1.39 -0.13 0.19 EPS Actual 0.02 1.72 -0.10 0.23 Revenue Estimate 412.75 M 756.11 M 266.04 M 388.24 M Revenue Actual 474.23 M 877.26 M 283.77 M 417.96 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of 1-800-Flowers.com have declined 1.99%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 1-800-Flowers.com is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.