The Toronto-Dominion Bank Earnings Preview

On Thursday, August 26, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see The Toronto-Dominion Bank reporting earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.91. Sales were $7.79 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 27.47%. Revenue would have fallen 11.98% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.16 EPS Actual 1.62 1.40 1.21 0.91 Revenue Estimate 6.86 B 6.86 B 6.86 B 6.86 B Revenue Actual 8.12 B 8.29 B 7.88 B 7.79 B

Stock Performance

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank were trading at $68.09 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is scheduled to hold the call at 13:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.