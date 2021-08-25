Urban Outfitters Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.3% against Q2FY20, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.08 billion.
- Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on business operations in FY21, the management viewed the comparison of FY22 results to FY20 as the more meaningful measurement.
- Retail segment net sales increased 24%, and wholesale segment decreased 30% versus Q2 ended July 31, 2019.
- By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 53% at the Free People Group, 20% at Urban Outfitters, and 14% at the Anthropologie Group.
- Gross profit rose 37.8% from Q2 FY20, with the margin expanding 478 basis points to 37.6%.
- The operating margin was 14.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 112.5% from FY20 to $165.8 million.
- Total inventory increased 9.8% to $483.15 million as of July 31, 2021, against the same period in FY20.
- The company held $464.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- EPS of $1.28 beat the analyst consensus of $0.79.
- Price Action: URBN shares closed higher by 5.44% at $40.73 on Tuesday.
