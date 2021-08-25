 Skip to main content

Urban Outfitters Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 6:18am   Comments
  • Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.3% against Q2FY20, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.08 billion.
  • Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on business operations in FY21, the management viewed the comparison of FY22 results to FY20 as the more meaningful measurement.
  • Retail segment net sales increased 24%, and wholesale segment decreased 30% versus Q2 ended July 31, 2019.
  • By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 53% at the Free People Group, 20% at Urban Outfitters, and 14% at the Anthropologie Group.
  • Gross profit rose 37.8% from Q2 FY20, with the margin expanding 478 basis points to 37.6%.
  • The operating margin was 14.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 112.5% from FY20 to $165.8 million.
  • Total inventory increased 9.8% to $483.15 million as of July 31, 2021, against the same period in FY20.
  • The company held $464.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EPS of $1.28 beat the analyst consensus of $0.79.
  • Price Action: URBN shares closed higher by 5.44% at $40.73 on Tuesday.

