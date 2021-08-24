 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlueCity Holdings Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
BlueCity Holdings Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
  • BlueCity Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BLCT) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year, to RMB291.9 million ($45.2 million).
  • Revenues from Live streaming services improved 6.1% Y/Y to RMB223.0 million ($34.5 million), Membership services rose 113% to RMB33.7 million ($5.2 million), and Advertising services climbed 67.7% to RMB18.0 million ($2.8 million).
  • Monthly active users (MAUs) of BlueCity's portfolio apps increased 29.3% Y/Y to 8.3 million, while total paying users rose 58.1% Y/Y to 0.724 million.
  • The operating loss expanded to RMB(36.2) million ($(5.6) million). Adjusted Net Loss widened to RMB(38.4) million ($(5.9) million).
  • BlueCity held RMB453.7 million ($70.3 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: BlueCity sees FY21 revenue of RMB1.15 billion - RMB1.20 billion.
  • Price Action: BLCT shares are trading higher by 1.13% at $4.46 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLCT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com