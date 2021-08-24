 Skip to main content

Investors Cheer Citi Trends' Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 11:27am   Comments
  • Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRNreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.8% compared to Q2 FY19, to $237.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $227.21 million.
  • The company reported operating results for Q2 2021 relative to Q2 2019 to provide a normalized comparison of performance since Q2 2020 included significant favorable one-time expense reductions related to COVID-19.
  • Comparable store sales increased 25.6% over Q2 FY19.
  • The gross margin increased 350 bps to 40.8% against Q2 FY19.
  • The operating margin was 6.9%, and operating income for the quarter was $16.4 million.
  • The company held $76.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EPS of $1.36 beat the analyst consensus of $0.43.
  • Citi Trends board authorized a $30.0 million share repurchase program. At the end of Q2, $20.9 million remained available under the existing authorization.
  • Outlook: Citi Trends sees FY21 sales of $990 million - $1.01 billion (prior $970 million - $990 million) versus the consensus of $983.72 million.
  • The company expects FY21 EPS of $6.30 - $6.50 (prior $4.55 - $4.75) versus the consensus of $4.87.
  • Price Action: CTRN shares are trading higher by 3.70% at $81.96 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

