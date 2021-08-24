Recap: Pinduoduo Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) rose 5.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4500.00% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $3,569,000,000 up by 106.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,195,140,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pinduoduo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6e8xfrp3

Technicals

52-week high: $212.60

52-week low: $69.89

Price action over last quarter: down 28.76%

Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company's whole revenue is derived from within the People's Republic of China.