Medtronic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Medtronic: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.42% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $7,987,000,000 higher by 22.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,860,000,000.

Guidance

Medtronic raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.60-$5.75 to $5.65-$5.75.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://vimeo.com/event/1150422

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $132.39

Company's 52-week low was at $98.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.85%

Company Profile

One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.

 

