Medtronic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 127.42% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.32.
Revenue of $7,987,000,000 higher by 22.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,860,000,000.
Guidance
Medtronic raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.60-$5.75 to $5.65-$5.75.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 24, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://vimeo.com/event/1150422
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $132.39
Company's 52-week low was at $98.44
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.85%
Company Profile
One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.
