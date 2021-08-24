 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings

 

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.44% year over year to $3.40, which beat the estimate of $3.03.

Revenue of $2,649,000,000 up by 5.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $10,600,000,000 and $10,800,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $217.69

52-week low: $142.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.26%

Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 4,976 stores as of the end of 2020, in addition to servicing 1,277 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 57% of its 2020 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.

 

Related Articles (AAP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade
Dicks Sporting Goods Appoints Navdeep Gupta As Finance Chief
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Advance Auto Parts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com