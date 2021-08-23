Recap: Remark Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Shares of Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) fell after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 81.82% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $4,016,000 higher by 74.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,780,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486327&tp_key=9dd483c102

Technicals

52-week high: $4.72

52-week low: $0.96

Price action over last quarter: down 25.48%

Company Description

Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.