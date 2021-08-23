Recap: Remark Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Shares of Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) fell after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 81.82% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $4,016,000 higher by 74.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,780,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 23, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486327&tp_key=9dd483c102
Technicals
52-week high: $4.72
52-week low: $0.96
Price action over last quarter: down 25.48%
Company Description
Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.
