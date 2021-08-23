 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Anika Therapeutics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 11:39am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) earned $9.18 million, a 629.73% increase from the preceding quarter. Anika Therapeutics also posted a total of $38.15 million in sales, a 11.24% increase since Q1. In Q1, Anika Therapeutics earned $1.26 million, and total sales reached $34.29 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Anika Therapeutics's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Anika Therapeutics posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Anika Therapeutics's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Anika Therapeutics reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.09/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.06/share.

 

