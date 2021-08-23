 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: JD.com Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Recap: JD.com Q2 Earnings

 

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $39,309,000,000 rose by 38.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,275,550,000.

Looking Ahead

JD.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

JD.com hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bjx9ooqo/

Technicals

52-week high: $108.29

Company's 52-week low was at $61.65

Price action over last quarter: down 14.27%

Company Profile

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

 

Related Articles (JD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises Over 3%
5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Understanding JD.com's Unusual Options Activity
Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Tecent, Bilibili Stocks Lose Further Ground Amid Regulatory Crackdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com