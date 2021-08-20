Return on Capital Employed Overview: Intl Flavors & Fragrances

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) earned $110.00 million, a 2650.0% increase from the preceding quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances also posted a total of $3.09 billion in sales, a 25.31% increase since Q1. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $4.00 million, and sales totaled $2.46 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Intl Flavors & Fragrances posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Intl Flavors & Fragrances's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Intl Flavors & Fragrances reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.5/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.48/share.