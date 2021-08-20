 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Overview: United States Steel
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, United States Steel (NYSE:X) earned $1.28 billion, a 212.41% increase from the preceding quarter. United States Steel also posted a total of $5.03 billion in sales, a 37.15% increase since Q1. United States Steel earned $411.00 million, and sales totaled $3.66 billion in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, United States Steel posted an ROCE of 0.22%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For United States Steel, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

United States Steel reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.37/share, which beat analyst predictions of $3.05/share.

 

