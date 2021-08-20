 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Insights for AtriCure
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Return on Capital Employed Insights for AtriCure

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, AtriCure's (NASDAQ:ATRC) reported sales totaled $71.38 million. Despite a 5.09% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $15.08 million. AtriCure collected $59.27 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $15.88 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in AtriCure's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, AtriCure posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For AtriCure, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

AtriCure reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.33/share.

 

Related Articles (ATRC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Equillium Issues Positive Regulatory Update, Biogen In-Licenses Multiple Sclerosis Drug, Aridis Releases COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Morphic's Positive Data At ECCO, Humanigen's COVID Treatment Gets Expedited Review In UK, TransCode IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Priority Review For Amgen's Asthma Treatment, Evaxion Reports Positive Skin Cancer Readout, Quidel Recalls Lyra COVID-19 Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings