Return on Capital Employed Insights for Rayonier Advanced

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) posted Q2 earnings of $3.44 million, an increase from Q1 of 93.94%. Sales dropped to $341.00 million, a 26.67% decrease between quarters. Rayonier Advanced earned $56.69 million, and sales totaled $465.00 million in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Rayonier Advanced's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Rayonier Advanced posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Rayonier Advanced is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Rayonier Advanced's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Rayonier Advanced reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.14/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.74/share.