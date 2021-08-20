 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Herbalife Nutrition
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 11:00am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) earned $237.90 million, a 6.92% increase from the preceding quarter. Herbalife Nutrition also posted a total of $1.55 billion in sales, a 3.33% increase since Q1. Herbalife Nutrition earned $222.50 million, and sales totaled $1.50 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Herbalife Nutrition posted an ROCE of -0.18%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Herbalife Nutrition is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Herbalife Nutrition, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Herbalife Nutrition reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.52/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.29/share.

 

