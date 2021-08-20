Deere: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 107.00% year over year to $5.32, which beat the estimate of $4.57.

Revenue of $11,527,000,000 higher by 29.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,300,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Deere raised its FY21 net income guidance from $5.3 billion -$5.7 billion to $5.7 billion -$5.9 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deere.com%2F&eventid=3195671&sessionid=1&key=5D3058FE27FC12C598D74B73E991898E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $400.34

Company's 52-week low was at $189.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Profile

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital Corporation. Its products are available through a robust dealer network, which includes over 1,900 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital Corporation provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers; which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.