Foot Locker: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) rose 6.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 211.27% over the past year to $2.21, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $2,275,000,000 higher by 9.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,090,000,000.

Guidance

Foot Locker will provide FY21 guidance on call.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=OOCLuTNU

Technicals

52-week high: $66.71

52-week low: $26.90

Price action over last quarter: down 5.77%

Company Profile

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has one franchisee in the Middle East and one in South Korea, each of which operates multiple stores in those regions. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Store names include Foot Locker, Champs, and Runners Point. The company also has an e-commerce business selling through Footlocker.com, Eastbay, and Final-Score.