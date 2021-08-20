 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buckle: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Buckle: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.48% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $295,120,000 rose by 36.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $226,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Buckle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.79

52-week low: $16.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.28%

Company Overview

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

 

Related Articles (BKE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Edges Lower
5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Buckle
Understanding Buckle's Unusual Options Activity
Levi Crushed Earnings Estimates And Raised 2021 Forecasts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com