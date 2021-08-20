Buckle: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.48% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $295,120,000 rose by 36.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $226,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Buckle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.79

52-week low: $16.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.28%

Company Overview

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.