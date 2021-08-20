Adtalem Glb Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) fell 1.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.69% over the past year to $0.70, which were in line with the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $280,374,000 rose by 7.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $284,380,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.20 and $4.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,685,000,000 and $1,735,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/46106/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.85

Company's 52-week low was at $23.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.01%

Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company runs eight colleges and universities that specialize in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. DeVry Education Group has over 90 campuses as well as online courses that offer associate, bachelor, and postgraduate degrees. Enrollment in its business colleges represents almost half of overall student enrollment, followed by technology and healthcare. The company derives the majority of its revenue from student enrollment fees using federal financial aid programs such as Pell Fund grants.