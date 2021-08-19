 Skip to main content

BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJreported second-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 5.6% year-on-year, to $4.18 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.77 billion.
  • Comparable sales increased by 4.0%, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 21.2%.
  • Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, decreased by 3.4%, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 20.8%.
  • Gross profit rose 0.9% Y/Y to $763.5 million with a margin of 18.3%.
  • The operating margin was 3.9%, and operating income for the quarter was nearly flat at $163.78 million.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club held $42.4 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $559 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $220.14 million increased 1.5% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.82 beat the analyst consensus of $0.63.
  • "We drove outstanding membership results, expanded our market share, and continued to benefit from elevated consumer spending trends," said CEO Bob Eddy.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club continues to refrain from offering formal guidance, citing uncertainty associated with the evolution of the pandemic.
  • Price Action: BJ shares traded higher by 3.95% at $53.98 on the last check Thursday.

