Yatra Online: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3400.00% over the past year to ($0.70), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $6,574,000 up by 158.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,620,000.

Outlook

Yatra Online hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.yatra.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $2.94

52-week low: $0.54

Price action over last quarter: down 24.78%

Company Overview

Yatra Online Inc is an Indian consumer travel platform provider and online travel agent. The company is organized into the following business segments; Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Others. It mainly provides travel-related services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services. It also involves hosting advertisements on its internet web sites, the sale of rail and bus tickets, and facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. Some of its applications include Yatra Mini, Yatra Web Check-In, Yatra Corporate, and Travelguru HomeStay.