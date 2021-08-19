 Skip to main content

Recap: Madison Square Garden Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Recap: Madison Square Garden Q4 Earnings

 

Shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 162.27% year over year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.76).

Revenue of $146,902,000 up by 2210.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,840,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Madison Square Garden hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.msgsports.com%2F&eventid=3081753&sessionid=1&key=FBA1237784DB61D0E86A839FE72D4213&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $207.09

52-week low: $140.15

Price action over last quarter: down 14.05%

Company Overview

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is engaged in live sports and entertainment business. The Company's reportable segment: MSG Entertainment consists of live entertainment events, including concerts and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts and special events.

 

