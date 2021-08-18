Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected between $1.59 and $1.65.

Q4 revenue expected between $1,250,000,000 and $1,270,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F&eventid=3196779&sessionid=1&key=D677CDC91D636BC8742AEC5ECC1A90CA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $168.17

52-week low: $90.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.21%

Company Overview

Keysight Technologies Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The firm operates through two segments: Communications Solutions and Electronic Industrial Solutions. Communication Solutions mainly serves commercial companies and government agencies and provides electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, and related services. The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group serves semiconductor and component manufacturers in the electronic industrial markets and provides comprehensive test and measurement solutions for electronic equipment. Keysight generates most revenue from selling hardware and software products, and over half of its sales are generated in the United States, China, and Japan.