Is Lowe's Stock About To Rally?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Is Lowe's Stock About To Rally?

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) made a big move lower after the company reported its quarterly earnings. But there’s a chance the stock will stage some kind of rally or rebound. It's getting close to $179, and there may be support at this level.

This is because the level was resistance in October and March.

After the shares broke through $179 and traded higher, many of the investors who sold experienced sellers’ remorse. Many of these investors decided to buy their shares back, but only if they can get them for the same price they sold at.

As a result, they place their buy orders at $179. If there are enough of these orders, it will turn the level into support.

low_1.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

