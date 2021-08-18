Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings

Shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 551.06% over the past year to $3.06, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $441,368,000 higher by 230.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $407,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dq/mediaframe/46331/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1218.20

Company's 52-week low was at $37.02

Price action over last quarter: down 34.22%

Company Description

Daqo New Energy Corp is a polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who processed polysilicon into ingots, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification needs. All of its revenues gets derived from the People's Republic of China.