 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings

 

Shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 551.06% over the past year to $3.06, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $441,368,000 higher by 230.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $407,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dq/mediaframe/46331/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1218.20

Company's 52-week low was at $37.02

Price action over last quarter: down 34.22%

Company Description

Daqo New Energy Corp is a polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who processed polysilicon into ingots, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification needs. All of its revenues gets derived from the People's Republic of China.

 

Related Articles (DQ)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Daqo New Energy
Price Over Earnings Overview: Daqo New Energy
What Does Daqo New Energy's Debt Look Like?
Analyzing Daqo New Energy's Unusual Options Activity
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com