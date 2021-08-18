 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lumentum Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Lumentum Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.54% year over year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $392,100,000 up by 6.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $382,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Lumentum sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.47-$1.61 and sales of $430 million-$445 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.lumentum.com%2F&eventid=3194189&sessionid=1&key=B072EAFBA044E56B7C9DBCA2D2BB120C&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.08

Company's 52-week low was at $65.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.62%

Company Description

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.

 

Related Articles (LITE)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lumentum Holdings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com