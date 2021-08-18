Lumentum Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.54% year over year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $392,100,000 up by 6.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $382,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Lumentum sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.47-$1.61 and sales of $430 million-$445 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.lumentum.com%2F&eventid=3194189&sessionid=1&key=B072EAFBA044E56B7C9DBCA2D2BB120C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.08

Company's 52-week low was at $65.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.62%

Company Description

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.