Analog Devices: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.47% year over year to $1.72, which beat the estimate of $1.62.

Revenue of $1,759,000,000 rose by 20.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,710,000,000.

Outlook

Analog Devices said it sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.61-$1.83 and sales of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fdugm4av

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $175.25

52-week low: $110.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.49%

Company Description

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.