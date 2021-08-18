 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Weibo: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Weibo: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.00% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $574,466,000 rose by 48.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $527,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $558,887,000 and $582,174,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5uwzgkh

Technicals

52-week high: $64.70

52-week low: $32.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.32%

Company Profile

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2020, Weibo had 521 million monthly active users and 225 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 44.7% of shares and with 70.8% voting power; Alibaba holds 29.8% of shares and 15.7% voting power.

 

Related Articles (WB)

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Weibo Shares Pop On Q2 Revenue Growth of 48%, Issues Strong Q3 Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Weibo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com