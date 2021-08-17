 Skip to main content

Gan Shares Plummet After Mixed Q2 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
  • Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GANreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 316% year-on-year, to $34.63 million, beating the analyst consensus of $31.88 million. Revenue grew 24% sequentially.
  • B2B revenue increased 27.9% Y/Y to $10.6 million, and B2C sales totaled $23.9 million.
  • Operating expenses more than doubled to $36.37 million.
  • The operating loss narrowed to $(1.7) million.
  • The company held $52.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million increased by 183.4% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $(0.07) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.05).
  • Outlook: Gan has reaffirmed its FY21 revenue guidance of $125 million - $135 million, versus the consensus of $129.76 million.
  • Price Action: GAN shares traded lower by 17.5% at $13.44 on the last check Tuesday.

