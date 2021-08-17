Gan Shares Plummet After Mixed Q2 Results
- Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 316% year-on-year, to $34.63 million, beating the analyst consensus of $31.88 million. Revenue grew 24% sequentially.
- B2B revenue increased 27.9% Y/Y to $10.6 million, and B2C sales totaled $23.9 million.
- Operating expenses more than doubled to $36.37 million.
- The operating loss narrowed to $(1.7) million.
- The company held $52.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million increased by 183.4% Y/Y.
- EPS of $(0.07) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.05).
- Outlook: Gan has reaffirmed its FY21 revenue guidance of $125 million - $135 million, versus the consensus of $129.76 million.
- Price Action: GAN shares traded lower by 17.5% at $13.44 on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap