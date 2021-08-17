 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Sterling Construction Co
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:57am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) earned $32.72 million, a 43.79% increase from the preceding quarter. Sterling Construction Co also posted a total of $401.67 million in sales, a 27.39% increase since Q1. In Q1, Sterling Construction Co earned $22.75 million, and total sales reached $315.32 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Sterling Construction Co's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Sterling Construction Co posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Sterling Construction Co is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Sterling Construction Co, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Sterling Construction Co reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.69/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.52/share.

 

