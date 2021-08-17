 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 88.75% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $895,888,000 higher by 23.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $841,550,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.00 and $5.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,495,000,000 and $3,560,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.applied.com%2F&eventid=3190973&sessionid=1&key=AEAB14B58D291F910F79B92B95B727D5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $107.07

52-week low: $52.25

Price action over last quarter: down 5.58%

Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. Fluid products include hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, and filtration systems and components. Applied Industrial Technologies operates primarily in North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

 

Related Articles (AIT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com