Recap: Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 88.75% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $895,888,000 higher by 23.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $841,550,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.00 and $5.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,495,000,000 and $3,560,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.applied.com%2F&eventid=3190973&sessionid=1&key=AEAB14B58D291F910F79B92B95B727D5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $107.07

52-week low: $52.25

Price action over last quarter: down 5.58%

Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. Fluid products include hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, and filtration systems and components. Applied Industrial Technologies operates primarily in North America, Australia, and New Zealand.