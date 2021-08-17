Recap: HUYA Q2 Earnings

Shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) fell 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.81% over the past year to $0.16, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $458,814,000 rose by 20.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,860,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HUYA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmrp9qys

Technicals

52-week high: $36.33

Company's 52-week low was at $9.49

Price action over last quarter: down 39.48%

Company Profile

HUYA Inc operates a game live streaming platform in China. It is principally engaged in operating its own live-streaming platforms, which enable broadcasters and viewers to interact with each other during live streaming. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales of virtual items in live streaming platforms as well as other services, which substantially consist of advertising and online game-related services.