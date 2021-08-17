Recap: HUYA Q2 Earnings
Shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) fell 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 23.81% over the past year to $0.16, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.92.
Revenue of $458,814,000 rose by 20.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,860,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
HUYA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 17, 2021
Time: 07:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmrp9qys
Technicals
52-week high: $36.33
Company's 52-week low was at $9.49
Price action over last quarter: down 39.48%
Company Profile
HUYA Inc operates a game live streaming platform in China. It is principally engaged in operating its own live-streaming platforms, which enable broadcasters and viewers to interact with each other during live streaming. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales of virtual items in live streaming platforms as well as other services, which substantially consist of advertising and online game-related services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News