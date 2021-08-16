Recap: Rekor Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) rose 3.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.41% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $4,274,000 up by 59.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,930,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Rekor Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2523/42014

Technicals

52-week high: $25.38

Company's 52-week low was at $3.09

Price action over last quarter: down 38.01%

Company Profile

Rekor Systems Inc is a United States-based company. It is engaged in providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data. The firm uses artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into accurate vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.