Recap: Alkaline Water Co Q1 Earnings

Shares of Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) fell 6.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 60.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $14,114,000 decreased by 0.74% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,350,000.

Guidance

Alkaline Water Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/2191/first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.35

Company's 52-week low was at $0.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.93%

Company Description

Alkaline Water Co Inc is engaged in the business of distributing and marketing bottled alkaline water for retail consumers in different sizes. The firm sells its product in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter 3-liter, and 1-gallon sizes. Its only operating geographical segment being the United States of America. The company sells its product to convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.