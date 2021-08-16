Immersion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose 2.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 666.67% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $11,010,000 higher by 94.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,370,000.

Guidance

Immersion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cesjhxyh

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.64

Company's 52-week low was at $6.10

Price action over last quarter: down 6.33%

Company Overview

Immersion Corp is focused on the creation, design, development, and licensing of innovative haptic technologies that allow people to use its sense of touch more fully as they engage with products and experience the digital world. The company's software focuses on applications in mobile devices, wearables, consumer, and gaming devices markets. It generates revenue from royalty and license fees, and development contract and service fees. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Korea.