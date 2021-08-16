Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) fell 1.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.46% year over year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $509,567,000 up by 25.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $486,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fabrinet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wut38v8t

Price Action

52-week high: $97.04

52-week low: $58.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.37%

Company Description

Fabrinet is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in providing outsourced manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEM). These OEM customers are mainly companies in complex industries that require precision manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities across the whole producing process. It helps its customers to manufacture various products, such as selective switching products, active optical cables, tunable transponders and transceivers, lasers, and sensors. The company generates the majority of revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.