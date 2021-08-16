 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MICT Shares Slip After Missing Q2 Revenue Estimate
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
MICT Shares Slip After Missing Q2 Revenue Estimate
  • MICT Inc (NASDA: MICT) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 38% Q/Q to $12.3 million, missing the analyst estimate of $13.72 million.
  • Gross profit declined to $0.67 million versus $1.9 million in the prior quarter, and the reduction was due to incentives used to attract a critical mass of new brokers/customers.
  • The operating loss expanded to $(16.6) million from $(4.8) million in the prior quarter. Loss per share was $(0.16) for the quarter.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the cash position was ~$114 million.
  • The company's Investment in Micronet was reduced to ~37%, eliminating the requirement to consolidate its results.
  • MICT stock trading app Magpie has reached the final stages of testing and is anticipated to launch in mid-September.
  • Price Action: MICT shares are trading lower by 6.78% at $1.85 on the last check on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MICT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com