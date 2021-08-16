 Skip to main content

Meatech 3D Loss Narrows In 1H
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 11:34am   Comments
  • Meatech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) reported a loss of $(6.82) million in the first half of FY21, versus $(12.96) million last year.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $2.1 million. The operating loss narrowed to $(6.73) million.
  • The company held $30.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Cash flow used in operating activities totaled $5 million in 1H.
  • "During the first half of 2021, we expanded our bovine and avian cell product lines, and initiated research and development activities for cultured porcine cell technologies," said CEO Sharon Fima.
  • In August 2021, ​​​​​​​Meatech 3D completed the process to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
  • Price Action: MITC shares are trading lower by 2.94% at $6.4159 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

