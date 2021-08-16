Acacia Research: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 155.56% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $17,400,000 up by 721.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,750,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Acacia Research hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 16, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2371/41319
Technicals
52-week high: $9.09
Company's 52-week low was at $3.06
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.58%
Company Profile
Acacia Research Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News