Acacia Research: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 155.56% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $17,400,000 up by 721.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Acacia Research hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2371/41319

Technicals

52-week high: $9.09

Company's 52-week low was at $3.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.58%

Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.