Niu Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) rose 5.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $146,322,000 rose by 60.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $156,040,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected to be between $193,600,000 and $224,576,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xngvg874

Price Action

52-week high: $53.38

Company's 52-week low was at $17.70

Price action over last quarter: down 25.66%

Company Description

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company has build smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.

 

